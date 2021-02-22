UrduPoint.com
Farhan Ashrafi Appointed As Convener Of FPCCI Body On Yarn Trading

Farhan Ashrafi appointed as Convener of FPCCI body on yarn trading

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Nasser Hyatt Magoo has appointed prominent businessman Farhan Ashrafi as the Convener of FPCCI's Central Standing Committee on Yarn Trading for the year 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Nasser Hyatt Magoo has appointed prominent businessman Farhan Ashrafi as the Convener of FPCCI's Central Standing Committee on Yarn Trading for the year 2021.

The committee will consist of nine members, said a press release issued by FFPCCI here on Monday.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo advised that the committee should hold at least one meeting in a quarter and hoped that Farhan Ashrafi, by using his experience and services, would play a vital role in resolving the problems faced by the business community regarding the yarn sector.

Farhan Ashrafi is also the Vice Chairman of Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association and most recently served as Vice President of the Site Association of Industry.

In addition, his services in the field of charity are commendable. He is also the Joint Secretary of Al- Mustafa Welfare Society Trust.

