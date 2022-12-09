Farhan Saeed to headline electrifying concert at Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Top-notch Pakistani artist Farhan Saeed, known for his multi-talented roles of singing, songwriting, and acting, gears up to make winters unforgettable for his Karachi fans with an electrifying live concert on Dec 10th, 2022.

Turning to his official Instagram account, the 'Suno Chanda' sensation left netizens in awe as he shared a video message stating "Karachi come with your family and enjoy Soulfest because you don't have to miss it" Furthermore, the vocal powerhouse also treated his huge fan following with a captivating poster, revealing the schedule for his upcoming concerts along with the caption "December! Let's go" followed by a heart emoticon.

According to the shared poster, the heartthrob will headline a concert at Soulfest Karachi on Dec 10th while on 13th and 21st Dec, Saeed will cast a musical spell on his international fans with live Dubai and Oman concerts, bringing a mix of his fascinating tracks along with much-loved Coke Studio performances.

Ending 2022 with powerful vocals and vibrant energy, the all-rounder has marked Dec 24th and 26th for his Islamabad fans.

Shortly after the announcement, fans started bombarding the comment section showing love and excitement for the highly-anticipated concerts while wishing the best of luck to the superstar.

On the work front, Saeed has been riding high on success for his much-loved film 'Tich Button', as the blockbuster surpassed the 100 million mark at the global box office.