Farhat Ali Junejo Posted As Additional IG Operation Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2023 | 12:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Farhat Ali Junejo, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-21) presently posted as Additional IGP Internal Intelligence Bureau is transferred and posted as Additional IGP Operation Sindh with immediate effect.

According to the notification, Farhat Ali Junejo was posted as Additional IGP Operation Sindh, Karachi against an existing vacancy.

