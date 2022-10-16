Farid Afridi visits various polling stations, inspects arrangements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Farid Afridi Sunday visited different polling stations of NA-31 Peshawar and expressed satisfaction over the arrangement and other security measures being taken by the Police for the polls.

Muhammad Farid Acfridi along with DRO, RO and Police officers also inspected the Polling Stations. He said, carrying of mobile phones inside the polling station was prohibited while media men were allowed for coverage with their professional cameras.

He said the polling will continue till 5.00 p.m and those inside the polling station will be able to exercise their right of vote accordingly. He said, voters cast their vote without any fear and by their will.

DROs of all the three Constituencies were in contact with the district administration and hopefully all the process would pass on peacefully and without any break.

Policemen personnel were also present at the spot to maintain peace in their rank.