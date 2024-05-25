Farid Ali Takes Charge As Commandant Motorway Police Training College
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) DIG Commandant Syed Farid Ali has taken charge of Motorway Police Training College. He praised former commandant DIG Syed Heshmat Kamal for improving the quality of training and professional services. Deputy Commandant Imdadullah Shahid was also present.
Commandant Farid Ali said the training standard in the college would be made highly professional, new courses, reforms and increasing the efficiency of the officers under training would be his first priority. He said that professional training It is the reason for the success of the institutions, therefore the physical and mental training of the police officers will be given full attention.
