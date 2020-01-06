UrduPoint.com
Farid Toofan Rejoins ANP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 08:58 PM

Farid Toofan rejoins ANP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Senior leader and former provincial minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farid Khan Toofan Monday formally rejoined the Awami National Party (ANP) after fourteen years association with three different political parties.

The announcement to this effect was made at a press conference jointly addressed by ANP KP head Aimal Wali Khan and Farid Khan Toofan here at Bacha Khan Markaz.

Aimal Wali Khan welcomed rejoining of the party by the senior leader hailing from Karak district.

He eulogized the services of Farid Toofan for the cause of the party which he rendered during his long association with the party in the past. Farid Khan Toofan had earlier served as provincial general secretary of the party. However, he quit the party after developing differences with Asfandyar Wali Khan. The party was virtually divided into two groups led by Asfandyar Wali Khan and Begum Nasim Wali Khan. Farid Khan Toofan remained in the Begum Nasim Wali Khan's group.

