Farida Rashid Elected President IWCCI

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:13 PM

Farida Rashid elected President IWCCI

Noted female entrepreneur of Islamabad Farida Rashid has been elected President of the Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) for the year 2019-2020

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) Noted female entrepreneur of Islamabad Farida Rashid has been elected President of the Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) for the year 2019-2020.Annual General Meeting of the IWCCI was held here in which Farida Rashid was elected unopposed as President IWCCI, Afsheen Zeeshan was elected Senior Vice President and Shahida Mazhar was elected as Vice President.

Member National Assembly Sajida Zulfiqar of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf took oath from the newly-elected office bearers while MNA Shamim Aftab was also present.

