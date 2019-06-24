UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farishta's Murderer Arrested In Islamabad: Dr Firdous

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 12:57 PM

Farishta's murderer arrested in Islamabad: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has confirmed that the murderer of ten year old girl Farishta, who was killed in Islamabad, has been arrested

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th June, 2019) Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has confirmed that the murderer of ten year old girl Farishta, who was killed in Islamabad, has been arrested.In a tweet today, she said this is Naya Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan where writ and applicability of law as well as stability of institutions is being ensured.

The special assistant also appreciated Islamabad police's for arresting the culprit of the despicable incident.

She said police should continue to work with the same spirit and professionalism for the sense of security amongst the masses. She said this will also build confidence of masses on the police.Firdous Ashiq Awan said that giving exemplary punishment to the culprits of such detestable acts give new life to the society and help avert such incidents in future.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Police Naya Pakistan Firdous Ashiq Awan Same

Recent Stories

Do you know what is Qatar’s most popular thing i ..

2 minutes ago

Asif Zardari to consult legal experts over banning ..

19 minutes ago

A leading Chinese company Guangzhou Rongshen commi ..

1 minute ago

CDA decides to install underground weight stations ..

1 minute ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for B ..

1 minute ago

Rain breaks heat spell in Lahore, leaves several a ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.