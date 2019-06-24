Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has confirmed that the murderer of ten year old girl Farishta, who was killed in Islamabad, has been arrested

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th June, 2019) Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has confirmed that the murderer of ten year old girl Farishta, who was killed in Islamabad, has been arrested.In a tweet today, she said this is Naya Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan where writ and applicability of law as well as stability of institutions is being ensured.

The special assistant also appreciated Islamabad police's for arresting the culprit of the despicable incident.

She said police should continue to work with the same spirit and professionalism for the sense of security amongst the masses. She said this will also build confidence of masses on the police.Firdous Ashiq Awan said that giving exemplary punishment to the culprits of such detestable acts give new life to the society and help avert such incidents in future.