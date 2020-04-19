UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farkhanda Stresses More Shelter Homes For Women

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 05:20 PM

Farkhanda stresses more shelter homes for women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Representative of NCSW, Dr. Farkhanda Orangzaib on Sunday said that shelter homes played an important role in providing an option for domestic violence victims women to escape their miseries and rebuild their new lives.

While talking to APP, she said that shelter homes provided women and children a range of holistic support services so that they could reconnect with society and continue their healing journey after they leave the shelters.

She said that skill and vocational training should be facilitated in shelter homes to women in order to empower them to take the path of socio-economic independence.                                        She said that there was need to build more shelter homes for women as existing were not enough to cater the need of homeless women.

She said that a large number of these women were living in miserable conditions being victim of domestic violence.

Domestic abuse remained a very common occurrence in Pakistan specially for women. Often resulting from forced and child marriages, detrimental for the mental and physical health of the victim, she stated.                   She said that no one deserves to be beaten, battered, threatened, or in any way victimized by violence by their husband or relative.                  She said that this is why a shelter accommodates women who are under threat as a result of exercising their choice in marriage or divorce, victims of domestic violence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Threatened Marriage Divorce Independence Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE maintains global leadership in number of coron ..

1 hour ago

479 new COVID-19 cases in UAE, 23,000 additional t ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi issues US$7 billion in multi-tranche bon ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi &#039;Executive Regulation of Human Reso ..

3 hours ago

Singapore announces 596 new COVID-19 infections

3 hours ago

Russia reports over 6,000 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.