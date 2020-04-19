Farkhanda stresses more shelter homes for women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Representative of NCSW, Dr. Farkhanda Orangzaib on Sunday said that shelter homes played an important role in providing an option for domestic violence victims women to escape their miseries and rebuild their new lives.

While talking to APP, she said that shelter homes provided women and children a range of holistic support services so that they could reconnect with society and continue their healing journey after they leave the shelters.

She said that skill and vocational training should be facilitated in shelter homes to women in order to empower them to take the path of socio-economic independence. She said that there was need to build more shelter homes for women as existing were not enough to cater the need of homeless women.

She said that a large number of these women were living in miserable conditions being victim of domestic violence.

Domestic abuse remained a very common occurrence in Pakistan specially for women. Often resulting from forced and child marriages, detrimental for the mental and physical health of the victim, she stated. She said that no one deserves to be beaten, battered, threatened, or in any way victimized by violence by their husband or relative. She said that this is why a shelter accommodates women who are under threat as a result of exercising their choice in marriage or divorce, victims of domestic violence.