Farm Advisory Center organizes seminar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The Farm Advisory Center organized a seminar in Matiari district here on Sunday in which Sindh Abadgar board's Syed Nadeem Shah emphasized on the need of providing incentives and support to the wheat farmers.

He said the provincial government would have to give the required priority to the wheat crop in order to meet the national demand.

He pointed out that one of the reasons for low wheat production was the delayed sowing of the crop because the sugar mills delay the cane crushing and the cane crop continues to occupy the farmland on which wheat was supposed to be grown.

The Fauji Fertilizer Company's official Abdul Jalil Jarwar briefed the farmers over increasing the wheat production.

He asked the farmers to carry out the soil testing before sowing the crop and to use fertilizer as per the recommendations of the experts.

He advised the farmers to spray the wheat seed before sowing the same because due to the environmental changes the seeds were under attack of different insecticides.

The farmers' representatives from Matiari and Hyderabad districts also expressed their views on the occasion.