Farm owner shot dead worker in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A man was gunned down,while another sustained bullet injuries in an incident of firing in Shahpur police limit

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :A man was gunned down,while another sustained bullet injuries in an incident of firing in Shahpur police limits.

Police sources said on Tuesday that Mukhtar Shah,owner of poultry farm,resident of Shahpur, had an altercation with some workers over working at another farm of the area.

On the day of incident,the accused Mukhtar along with his two accomplices allegedly shot dead a worker Muhammad Naveed and injured another Muhammad Ejaz Shah when they were working at a poultry Shed in village Noon Kallu.The injured was shifted to THQ hospital.

On the report of deceased's cousin Khuda Dad,police registered case and started investigation.