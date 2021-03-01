UrduPoint.com
Farman Commits To Enhance Investment For Growth Of Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 08:12 PM

Farman commits to enhance investment for growth of Balochistan

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trad (BBoIT) Farman Zarkoon on Monday said that it was our mission to showcase the world about numerous opportunities to invest in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of Investment and Trad (BBoIT) Farman Zarkoon on Monday said that it was our mission to showcase the world about numerous opportunities to invest in Balochistan.

In a statement, he said for this purpose, we had many webinars with different countries which had positive results saying that more over Balochistan's first investment guide was published internationally.

He said that Balochistan investment guide has a complete information about the potential sectors in Balochistan, the incentives and facilities were also shared which were given by Federal and provincial government.

The first version of investment guide got appreciation internationally as the Chinese, Turkish, Arabic and Spanish translation of the guide is available and Russian translation guide is under process, he said.

He concluded that the new version of investment guide would have our achievements and webinars in it.

