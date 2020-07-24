UrduPoint.com
Farman Declares Promotion Of Business, Commercial Activities For Balochistan's Growth

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan Investment board (BIB)'s Chief Executive Farman Zarkoon on Friday declared more promotion of business and commercial activities are essentials for the development of Balochistan.

He said the announcement of the package by Federal government in the construction sector is important for the development of the province and a business facilitation cell has been launched under Balochistan which was a revolutionary step.

Through this cell, all facilities will be available to businessmen and institutions following one window operation under one umbrella, he said this while in a statement.

He said businessmen would have easy access to tax payment departments including business registration, license, and NOC through Ease of Doing Business Cell saying that this cell could also guide efforts in improving the quality of business regulations and business.

He said that the present provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir, Jam Kamal Khan Alyani was committed to provide incentives and facilities to the business community.

Balochistan Investment Board (BIB) is attracting traders and investor of the province to promote business and commercial activities in the province under the vision of Chief Minister Balochistan, he said adding that for this purpose, Guide of Balochistan Investment has also issued in detail that Balochistan has potential opportunities for investment.

