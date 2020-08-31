Farman for removal of flaws in parliamentary system

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK), Shah Farman on Monday said stressed the need for removal of flaws in the parliamentary system. In many countries, Presidential form of system was very effective, he stated while talking to a private news channel programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK), Shah Farman on Monday said stressed the need for removal of flaws in the parliamentary system. In many countries, Presidential form of system was very effective, he stated while talking to a private news channel programs.

In Pakistan, he said Parliamentary system needs amendment to achieve progress. In Britain, Parliamentary system was working well, he observed. The Prime Minister should convene the joint session of the parliament to invite opinion of the public so that flaws in the system could be removed in a proper manner, he stated.

Removing lacunae in the parliamentary system was imperative to achieve success in Pakistan, Shah Farman added.