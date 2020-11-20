Farman invites LCCI President to visit Balochistan

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan Board of Investment & Trade (BBoIT) Farman Zarkoon met the President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce Mian Tariq Misbah in Lahore on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of Investment & Trade (BBoIT) Farman Zarkoon met the President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce Mian Tariq Misbah in Lahore on Friday.

They also discussed various issues regarding investment of Lahore and Balochsitan.

Farman Zarkoon also invited the President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) for visiting of Balochistan during the meeting, said press release issued here.

He also informed that trade activities were boosting in Balochistan and there were vast investment opportunities in several sectors, adding that various national and international companies were investing in the province.

Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade was providing all facilities to investors under one window operation, he added.

Mian Tariq Misbah while accepting the invitation of the visit said that the LCCI would attract investors to invest in Balochistan.

On the occasion, Farman Zarkoon also presented him Balochistan Investment Guide.