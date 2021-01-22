Farman vows to enhance investment in Balochistan

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan Board Investment and Trade (BBoIT) on Friday said measures were being taken to improve agriculture which was important for promotion of investment in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board Investment and Trade (BBoIT) on Friday said measures were being taken to improve agriculture which was important for promotion of investment in Balochistan.

In a statement, he said that 75% of the population of Balochistan was directly or indirectly relayed in agriculture sector, saying that the share of agriculture in the GDP of the province was 26%.

There was 3.47 million acres available for agriculture in the province, he said.

Farman said that the total agricultural production of the country has 70% dates of Balochistan, apples 60%, almonds 90%, grapes 98% and cherries 100%.

Balochistan produced one million tons of fruits and 1.1 million tons of vegetables, he said adding that there were vast investment opportunities in food processing, corporate farming, tunnel farming, drip irrigation, fruit packing houses and cold storage in the province.

He said that the provincial government under the leadership of CM Balochistan, Investment Board was taking numerous steps for development of investment in the province.