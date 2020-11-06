Farman Zarkoon vows to extend all possible facilities to foreign investors in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Balochistan board of Investment (BoI) Farman Zarkoon Friday has said that maximum privileges and facilities were being provided to the local and foreign investors in the province to promote investment.

There are many opportunities for foreign investment and the government was providing best possible facilities to the local and foreign investors, he said in an interview with Radio Pakistan.

He said an attractive atmosphere has been provided for investors and traders in Gwadar Free Zone.

Farman Zarkoon said Gwadar is being emerged as a new hub of trade,adding, the Oil city consisted of eight thousand acres of land was being setup in Gwadar while small industrial units and warehouses had been established.

He said various incentives including exemption of tax and custom duties, 99 year land lease agreements, international standard infrastructure and security have been provided to the foreign investors in Gwadar.

He also urged that private sector had to come forward to develop their own brands on war footings, otherwise, the neighboring countries would continue to sweep international markets.