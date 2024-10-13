Farmer Advisory For Wheat Cultivation
Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Agriculture scientists have advised growers to prepare their land to commence wheat cultivation from the mid of October for obtaining a bumper yield.
A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Sunday that in arid areas, farmers should start wheat cultivation from October 15 and complete it up to November 15 by using seed of approved varieties, including Fateh Jang-2026, Barani-2017, Markaz-19, MA-21, Nishat-21, Urooj-22 and Pakistan-2013.
However, growers should use seed of Sehar-2006, Galaxy-2013, NN Gandum-I-2016, Johar-2016, Anaj-2017, Lasani-2008, Faisalabad-2008, AARI-2011, Punjab-2011, Millat-2011, NARC-2011, Shafaq-2006, Fareed-2006, Meraj-2008 and Aas-2011 in irrigated areas where the best time for wheat cultivation would commence from November 01.
He said that seed of approved hybrid varieties had maximum resistance against the attack of various diseases and pests. These varieties also had the capacity to give maximum production even during harsh weather conditions with minimum input cost, he added.
He advised growers to use one-and-half bag of DAP fertilizer and at first watering 2-3 bags of Urea fertilizer. A bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) should also be applied for getting good produce. He also advised them to use seed graders before cultivating wheat so that healthy seed could be selected for cultivation because quality seed plays a pivotal role in enhancing crop production.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Restaurant fined for violating food safety standards1 minute ago
-
Dried fruit sale rises despite high prices11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army’s Team participates in Exercise Cambrian Patrol 202411 minutes ago
-
CM chairs PHATA governing body meeting, approves surplus budget of Rs 34.73bn11 minutes ago
-
$10m climate finance for food security and resilience in Indus Basin welcomed11 minutes ago
-
Illegal bird dealers fined21 minutes ago
-
Sehra singing: A dying tradition in Seraiki wedding culture21 minutes ago
-
Info minister highlights economic progress, international ties ahead of SCO Summit21 minutes ago
-
Formal physical training shows fade in govt schools in South Punjab31 minutes ago
-
No compromise on Pakistan's honor, Talal Chaudhry warns PTI31 minutes ago
-
Practical steps underway to check inflation: minister31 minutes ago
-
Know about SCO CHG Summit Islamabad is hosting on Oct 15-16!31 minutes ago