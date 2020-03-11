Farmer among 2 murdered, 1 injured in separate incidents in Sargodha

Two people including a farmer were murdered while another injured in separate incidents of quarrel in Shahnikdar police jurisdiction

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Two people including a farmer were murdered while another injured in separate incidents of quarrel in Shahnikdar police jurisdiction.

Police sources said Wednesday that Akbar Ali Pathan resident of Khushab has a dispute with Ghulam Nabi over business deal.

On the day of incident Akbar Ali along with his brother Wasif Ali reached village Jhammra Sillanwali tehsil and demanded Ghulam Nabi to pay back his Rs70,000. On this the accused Ghulam Nabi shot dead Akbar Ali and injured his brother Wasif Ali with gunshot.

In another incident, accused Abdul Rehman of Chak 155/NB along with his accomplices Zubair has shot dead a farmer Muhammad Ashraf over a dispute of watering the farms and fled.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.