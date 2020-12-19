Farmer arrested for burning crops remaining

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Police arrested farmer for burning remaining in paddy field at Chak No 77/10-R, here on Saturday.

According to official sources, assistant commissioner Bukhtiar Ismail along with officers of Environment and Agriculture Departments visited Chak No 77/10-R and found a farmer burning remains of paddy field.

The team got arrested owner of the agriculture field. Meanwhile, the assistant commissioner also inspected different zig zag kilns. He instructed owners not to fill the kiln by traditional style otherwise their kilns would be sealed.