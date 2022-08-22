Farmer booked for burning crop remaining

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2022 | 10:50 PM

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) booked a farmer for burning the crop residue in the agricultural land adjacent to the motorway

burning crop stubble or residue around motorway is banned as the smoke causes low visibility which may result in deadly road accidents.

In line with special directives of the Inspector General NH&MP Khalid Mahmood, the Sector Commander Atif Ali Chaudhry along with team raided at Motorway M-4 and found the local farmer Bilal Lodhra burning remaining of crop.

The NH&MP police registered the case and the violator.

An official source of motorway police said the motorway police had issued repeated notices to local farmers for not burning the remaining of crops in order to prevent any untoward incident on motorway.

