Farmer Booked For Burning Crop Residue
Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A farmer was booked for burning crop residue near here on Wednesday.
According to official sources, inspection teams of the agriculture department
visited various areas of tehsil Sargodha and found a farmer identified as
Tauqeer involved in burning of crops residue.
On a report of agriculture department officials, the police have registered
a case against the accused.
