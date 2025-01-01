Farmer booked for burning crop residue

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A farmer was booked for burning crop residue near here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, inspection teams of the agriculture department

visited various areas of tehsil Sargodha and found a farmer identified as

Tauqeer involved in burning of crops residue.

On a report of agriculture department officials, the police have registered

a case against the accused.