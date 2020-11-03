Farmer Booked For Burning Crop Residues
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Sitiana police have booked a farmer for burning residues of crops which caused environmental pollution and smog.
On information, a team of agriculture department visited Chak No.91-GB and found residues of crops burning in fouracres of land.
The agriculture team reported the matter to police which registered a case against accused Akram under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).