Farmer booked for burning crop residues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Sitiana police have booked a farmer for burning residues of crops which caused environmental pollution and smog.

On information, a team of agriculture department visited Chak No.91-GB and found residues of crops burning in fouracres of land.

The agriculture team reported the matter to police which registered a case against accused Akram under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).