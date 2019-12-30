Farmer delegation calls on Punjab Chief Minister

A farmers' delegation, led by Provincial Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and discussed various matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :A farmers' delegation, led by Provincial Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, called on Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and discussed various matters of mutual interest.

The CM said the livestock sector had a vast potential, adding its growth would help strengthen the national economy.

The livestock farmers would be taught about the latest techniques of research and innovation to help them to get maximum benefits, he added.

He said there was a need to promote research and development for getting maximum production of meat and milk. The government would promote the livestock sector on modern lines to help the rural population to alleviate poverty.

It was sanguine that the livestock sector was an engine of growth for the development of the national economy, he added.