Farmer deprived of cash Rs 172,000 by dacoits in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A local farmer was deprived of cash Rs 172,000 at gun point by dacoits near Chak No 127 Molaywala road on Tuesday late night.

According to police sources, a local farmer namely Hafiz Akram son of Hafiz Gulzar was on way to his home when two dacoits on a motorcycle intercepted him and snatched cash Rs 175,000 from him and managed to escape.

Thatha Sadiqabad Police registered the case and started a search for the dacoits.