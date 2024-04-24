Farmer Deprived Of Cash Rs 172,000 By Dacoits In Khanewal
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A local farmer was deprived of cash Rs 172,000 at gun point by dacoits near Chak No 127 Molaywala road on Tuesday late night.
According to police sources, a local farmer namely Hafiz Akram son of Hafiz Gulzar was on way to his home when two dacoits on a motorcycle intercepted him and snatched cash Rs 175,000 from him and managed to escape.
Thatha Sadiqabad Police registered the case and started a search for the dacoits.
