UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmer Dies Of Electrocution In Kasur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 04:13 PM

Farmer dies of electrocution in kasur

A farmer was electrocuted to death in a nearby village here on Tuesday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) ::A farmer was electrocuted to death in a nearby village here on Tuesday.

According to police, Abdul Wahab of Jagowala village was working in fields when a high voltage wire passing over fields fell upon him after breaking. Abdul Wahab received massive electric shock and died on the spot.

Khadian police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

Related Topics

Police Died

Recent Stories

Five Afghan polio vaccinators shot dead

2 minutes ago

Mingora Gravity Water Supply Scheme to help addres ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Rosatom to Build Eight Nuclear Reactors i ..

2 minutes ago

Cars sale, production increased by 56.63 and 49.67 ..

2 minutes ago

Governor Sindh for strengthening Pak-Iran economic ..

2 minutes ago

Irreversible warming tipping point may have been t ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.