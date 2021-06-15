Farmer dies of electrocution in kasur

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) ::A farmer was electrocuted to death in a nearby village here on Tuesday.

According to police, Abdul Wahab of Jagowala village was working in fields when a high voltage wire passing over fields fell upon him after breaking. Abdul Wahab received massive electric shock and died on the spot.

Khadian police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.