Farmer drowns while crossing Sindh river

A farmer was drowned into the river while crossing through swimming, rescuer said

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A farmer was drowned into the river while crossing through swimming, rescuer said.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Sajjad, 35, s/o Faiz Muhammad, resident of Bait Meer Hazar tehsil Jatoi.

The official spokesman quoting the eye witnesses, said the victim was crossing Sindh river in order to reach out the other bank for harvesting wheat crop grown on his agriculture land.

While swimming, he couldn't control balance and so drowned. The search operation to recover the body was continued consecutively for the last three days. After moving through several kilometres into the river, it finally succeeded to fish out the body from the river water today.

The corpse was handed over to the deceased family.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed, it was said.