Open Menu

Farmer Drowns While Crossing Sindh River

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 06:32 PM

Farmer drowns while crossing Sindh river

A farmer was drowned into the river while crossing through swimming, rescuer said

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A farmer was drowned into the river while crossing through swimming, rescuer said.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Sajjad, 35, s/o Faiz Muhammad, resident of Bait Meer Hazar tehsil Jatoi.

The official spokesman quoting the eye witnesses, said the victim was crossing Sindh river in order to reach out the other bank for harvesting wheat crop grown on his agriculture land.

While swimming, he couldn't control balance and so drowned. The search operation to recover the body was continued consecutively for the last three days. After moving through several kilometres into the river, it finally succeeded to fish out the body from the river water today.

The corpse was handed over to the deceased family.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed, it was said.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Water Agriculture Bank Jatoi Family From Wheat

Recent Stories

Commedy play 'Hotel Jaan-e-Jaan' staged in Karachi

Commedy play 'Hotel Jaan-e-Jaan' staged in Karachi

25 seconds ago
 CMO visits different school in Nawabshah

CMO visits different school in Nawabshah

24 minutes ago
 UK police charge ex-parliamentary researcher with ..

UK police charge ex-parliamentary researcher with 'China spying' offences

24 minutes ago
 Notorious drug dealer nabbed with hashish

Notorious drug dealer nabbed with hashish

24 minutes ago
 Finance Minister meets officials of banking sector ..

Finance Minister meets officials of banking sector in Dubai

25 minutes ago
 National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) reco ..

National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) recovers 121 kg drugs

29 minutes ago
Walk marks Earth Day

Walk marks Earth Day

29 minutes ago
 DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue

DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China

Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China

29 minutes ago
 'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollut ..

'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollution: Marriyum Aurangzeb

33 minutes ago
 Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic co ..

Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic consumption, promote recycling

33 minutes ago
 WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections

WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan