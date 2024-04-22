Farmer Drowns While Crossing Sindh River
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 06:32 PM
A farmer was drowned into the river while crossing through swimming, rescuer said
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A farmer was drowned into the river while crossing through swimming, rescuer said.
The deceased was identified as Muhammad Sajjad, 35, s/o Faiz Muhammad, resident of Bait Meer Hazar tehsil Jatoi.
The official spokesman quoting the eye witnesses, said the victim was crossing Sindh river in order to reach out the other bank for harvesting wheat crop grown on his agriculture land.
While swimming, he couldn't control balance and so drowned. The search operation to recover the body was continued consecutively for the last three days. After moving through several kilometres into the river, it finally succeeded to fish out the body from the river water today.
The corpse was handed over to the deceased family.
Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed, it was said.
Recent Stories
Commedy play 'Hotel Jaan-e-Jaan' staged in Karachi
CMO visits different school in Nawabshah
UK police charge ex-parliamentary researcher with 'China spying' offences
Notorious drug dealer nabbed with hashish
Finance Minister meets officials of banking sector in Dubai
National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) recovers 121 kg drugs
Walk marks Earth Day
DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue
Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China
'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollution: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic consumption, promote recycling
WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commedy play 'Hotel Jaan-e-Jaan' staged in Karachi25 seconds ago
-
CMO visits different school in Nawabshah24 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug dealer nabbed with hashish24 minutes ago
-
National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) recovers 121 kg drugs29 minutes ago
-
Walk marks Earth Day29 minutes ago
-
DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue29 minutes ago
-
'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollution: Marriyum Aurangzeb33 minutes ago
-
Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic consumption, promote recycling33 minutes ago
-
WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections33 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-933 minutes ago
-
28 arrested for non-compliance of official prices of roti, naan58 minutes ago
-
MoU inked to provide skill based training to BISP beneficiaries' family members52 minutes ago