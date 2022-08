BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :A farmer electrocuted to death after touching with high voltage wires while repairing roof.

According to details, a local farmer namely Muhammad Usman Seyal resident of native town 327/EB was busy in repairing the roof of tubewell room when suddenly he received electric shocks after touching with high voltage wires.

As a result, he died on the spot.