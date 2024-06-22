Open Menu

Farmer Electrocuted In Agriculture Field

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 12:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) A peasant electrocuted during work in agriculture field at village Chhapri Adda near Daira Deenpanah in Kot Addu.

According to Rescue 1122 source, a local farmer named Barkat Shah was irrigating a field through electric motor.

All of a sudden, he received severe electric shock. Resultantly, he died.

However, police concerned is investigating the incident.

