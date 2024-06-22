Farmer Electrocuted In Agriculture Field
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 12:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) A peasant electrocuted during work in agriculture field at village Chhapri Adda near Daira Deenpanah in Kot Addu.
According to Rescue 1122 source, a local farmer named Barkat Shah was irrigating a field through electric motor.
All of a sudden, he received severe electric shock. Resultantly, he died.
However, police concerned is investigating the incident.
Recent Stories
ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak
Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts
Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood
RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road
Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent
70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bugti
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ex-husband kills couple in Kot Adu10 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for soldiers martyred in Kurram10 minutes ago
-
IT exports surges to stunning $ 332 mln in May this year10 minutes ago
-
Hazara Waterfalls drowning incident claims lives of two young lads20 minutes ago
-
Honour Killing: Couple allegedly shot dead20 minutes ago
-
11 injured as bus overturns in Lower Kohistan30 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt allocates Rs 2 bln for Balochistan Enterprise Development Fund40 minutes ago
-
Gola pays tribute to late Benazir Bhutto11 hours ago
-
Kundi asks all stakeholders to sit together to resolve KPK power issue with coordination12 hours ago
-
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies13 hours ago
-
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad13 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak13 hours ago