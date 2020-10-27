Farmer electrocuted in Faisalabad

A farmer was electrocuted at his farm in the area of Lundianwala police station on Tuesday

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that 45-year-old farmer Ahmad Ali of Chak No 653/4-GB had acquired agri land on lease in Chak No.628-GB.

He was busy in routine work at his farm in Chak No.

628-GB where he accidentally touched the live electricity wires which were reportedly passing through his land illegally.

As a result, Ahmad Ali received fatal electric shock and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took body into custody and sent it to mortuary for postmortem. Further investigation is under progress.