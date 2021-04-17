UrduPoint.com
Farmer Electrocuted In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 09:28 PM

Farmer electrocuted in Faisalabad

A 45-year-old farmer was electrocuted while two others sustained injuries in the area of Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :A 45-year-old farmer was electrocuted while two others sustained injuries in the area of Jaranwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a wheat harvester allegedly struck in the electricity wires in Mauza Harchoky near Riaz Nagar at Syed Wala.

As a result, one farmer Azhar received fatal electric shock and died on-the-spot, while two others injured including- Afzal (15) and Fakhar Abbas (14) son of Azhar.

They were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala.

The police took body into custody.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

