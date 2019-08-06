Farmer Electrocuted In Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) -:A farmer was electrocuted to death in the area of Millat Town police station here on Tuesday.
According to the Police official, 40-year-old Zahid Iqbal,son of Muhammad Shahbaz,resident of chak 119-JB was busy in chopping fodder when he suddenly received a fatal electric shock.Consequently,Zahid shifted to Allied Hospital where he breathed his last.