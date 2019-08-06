UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmer Electrocuted In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 04:14 PM

Farmer electrocuted in Faisalabad

A farmer was electrocuted to death in the area of Millat Town police station here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) -:A farmer was electrocuted to death in the area of Millat Town police station here on Tuesday.

According to the Police official, 40-year-old Zahid Iqbal,son of Muhammad Shahbaz,resident of chak 119-JB was busy in chopping fodder when he suddenly received a fatal electric shock.Consequently,Zahid shifted to Allied Hospital where he breathed his last.

Related Topics

Police Police Station

Recent Stories

China opposes 'currency manipulator' label

12 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan to remain close from Augus ..

12 minutes ago

PBC condemns Indian action to abrogate autonomous ..

12 minutes ago

HSBC to pay 300 million euros to end Belgian crimi ..

1 minute ago

Saudi led coalition destroys drones targeting airp ..

1 minute ago

Indian Foreign Minister, Petroleum Minister to Vis ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.