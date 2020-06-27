UrduPoint.com
Farmer Electrocuted In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 04:21 PM

Farmer electrocuted in Faisalabad

A young farmer was electrocuted at his farm in the area of Mamonkanjan police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :A young farmer was electrocuted at his farm in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that 22-year-old Owais Sabana r/o chak No.556-GB was busy in chopping green fodder at an electric machine (Toka) when he received fatal electric shock due to short-circuiting.

As a result, he became unconscious and died on the spot before getting any medicalassistance.

