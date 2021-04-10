UrduPoint.com
Farmer Electrocuted In Kasur

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 02:37 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :A farmer was electrocuted to death in village Bagri Kasur area on Saturday.

According to police,Maqbool r/o village Bagri, was working in fields when suddenly he touched the iron rod contacted with 11000-KV live electricity wires passing over the fields.As a result, he received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

Further investigation was underway.

