Farmer facilitation centers to be set up at tehsil level: Commissioner

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti decided to set up farmer facilitation centers at tehsil level for provision of quality pesticides at controlled rate.

While presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday,he said that counters of prominent pesticides companies would be set up at the centers.

It was also decided in the meeting to conduct sample testing of pesticides to check their quality.

The Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to expedite crackdown on spurious pesticides and added that agriculture department should play an effective role in this regard.

He said that provision of urea and other fertilizers at fixed price should be ensured for Kharif crops.

Deputy Commissioners of four districts and officers of concerned departments attended the meeting.