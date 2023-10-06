Open Menu

Farmer Fined For Burning Paddy Residue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Farmer fined for burning paddy residue

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) A farmer was fined for burning paddy residue in the area of Kotmomin, here on Friday.

According to the official sourc­es, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kotmomin Muhammad Rab Nawaz along with a team of the agriculture de­partment visited various areas of tehsiL and found that a farmer was involved in burning the paddy residues at Chak Miana. To which, the AC imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the violator.

