Farmer found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :A young farmer was found dead in the area of Sadar Sammundri police station.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that Muhammad Mueez resident of Chak No.438-GB went to his farm to feed his cattle but did not return for a long time.

When his relatives went to the farm, they saw body of Mueez.

The unknown assailants allegedly hit Mueez's head.

The police took the body into custody and started investigationby registering a case against unidentified accused.