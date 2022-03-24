UrduPoint.com

Farmer Found Dead With His Throat Slit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 04:51 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :A 35-year-old farmer was found dead with his throat cut at his cattle farm in the jurisdiction of Mitha Tiwana police station.

A spokesman said on Thursday that Khan Muhammad of Jabbi Sharif village was sleeping at his cattle farm on Wednesday night when unknown persons came there and cut his throat with a sharp-edged weapon and fled the scene.

On getting information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem. Further investigation was underway.

>