Farmer found dead with his throat slit

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :A 35-year-old farmer was found dead with his throat cut at his cattle farm in the jurisdiction of Mitha Tiwana police station.

A spokesman said on Thursday that Khan Muhammad of Jabbi Sharif village was sleeping at his cattle farm on Wednesday night when unknown persons came there and cut his throat with a sharp-edged weapon and fled the scene.

On getting information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem. Further investigation was underway.