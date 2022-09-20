Farmer injured in Parachinar landmine blast

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :A farmer was critically injured in a landmine blast in Shangak area of Parachinar near Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Tuesday morning.

Police said the farmer named Hadi Hussain was busy with work at his fields when he stepped over a landmine that critically injured him on explosion.

The injured man was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Parachinar for treatment.

In the same area a child had also sustained injuries in a landmine blast some days earlier.