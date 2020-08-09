Farmer killed, brother injured

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :A farmer was shot dead while his brother sustained serious injuries in Sandal Bar police limits on Sunday.

A police spokesman said 26-year-old Ehsan Nazeer Dogar of Chak No 33-JB with his younger brother Sufiyan Babar was going to his farm on a motorcycle when unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate firing and injured the both seriously who were shifted to a hospital whereEhsan Nazeer died while condition of Sufiyan is stated to be critical.

The police registered a case and started investigation.