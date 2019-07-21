UrduPoint.com
Farmer Killed During Robbery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 08:50 PM

Farmer killed during robbery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) ::Unidentified robbers have shot dead a young farmer over resistance during a robbery in the area of Jaranwala police station late night.

Police said Sunday that some armed bandits forced their entry in the house of a farmer Ashiq Hussain resident of chak No.

368-GB late night and took the entire family hostage at gunpoint.

They looted cash, ornaments and other items. However, when the house inmates produced resistance, they got enraged and opened fire which hit Ashiq in his neck.

As a result, Ashiq received serious injuries and died on the spot while the outlaws managed to escape from the scene.

Police took body into custody and started investigation.

