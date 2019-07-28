Farmer killed during robbery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) ::Unidentified robbers have shot dead a young farmer over resistance during a robbery in the area of Bahlak police station.

Police said Sunday that some armed bandits forced their entry at the Dera of a farmer Sabtain Shah in Pindi Sheikh Musa Saturday late night and looted animals and other valuable items at gunpoint.

The outlaws got enraged and opened fire when Sabtain Shah raised alarm. As a result, Sabtain (50) received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The police took body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the culprits.