Farmer Killed In Road Accident

Published September 19, 2022 | 05:32 PM

Farmer killed in road accident

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :A farmer was killed after the loader rickshaw he was riding fell into a roadside ditch due to heavy load near Sheikh Faazil police station in suburbs of Burewala on Monday.

According to details, Ghafoor Afzal had hired a loader rickshaw from his village, Chak 84/eb, Sheikh Faazil, to transport his faulty Rotovator to some mechanic in Burewala city for repair.

However, when the rickshaw reached near Sheikh Faazil police station, it got off-balance due to heavy weight of the Rotovator and went rolling down the road into a ditch. The farmer died on the spot after being crushed under the loaded rickshaw. The rickshaw driver sustained injuries and was shifted to hospital for treatment.

Sheikh Faazil police have handed over the body of deceased farmer to his family and started further proceedings.

