UrduPoint.com

Farmer Killed In Road Accident In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 11:22 AM

Farmer killed in road accident in kasur

A man was killed in bus-tractor trolley collision near Mir Kot canal in the limits of Chunian on Friday

KASUR, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :A man was killed in bus-tractor trolley collision near Mir Kot canal in the limits of Chunian on Friday.

Police said here that Javed Charah r/o Chunian was travelling towards Allaabad on tractor-trolley when a speeding bus hit the vehicle.

Consequently,Javed suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

The accused driver fled the scene.

Police shifted the body to THQ hospital and impounded the vehicle.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Driver Vehicle Died Man Chunian

Recent Stories

A Session organized in Arts Council of Pakistan Ka ..

A Session organized in Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi to pay homage to "Dr. Ab ..

11 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 11 Pro is now available to pre order ..

Infinix NOTE 11 Pro is now available to pre order on Daraz, first phone to featu ..

18 minutes ago
 Ufone 4G sponsors ‘Clean & Green Murree Marathon ..

Ufone 4G sponsors ‘Clean & Green Murree Marathon’ to raise awareness regardi ..

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd December 2021

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek President

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.