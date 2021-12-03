Farmer killed in road accident in kasur

A man was killed in bus-tractor trolley collision near Mir Kot canal in the limits of Chunian on Friday

KASUR, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :A man was killed in bus-tractor trolley collision near Mir Kot canal in the limits of Chunian on Friday.

Police said here that Javed Charah r/o Chunian was travelling towards Allaabad on tractor-trolley when a speeding bus hit the vehicle.

Consequently,Javed suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

The accused driver fled the scene.

Police shifted the body to THQ hospital and impounded the vehicle.

Further investigation was underway.