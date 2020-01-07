UrduPoint.com
Farmer Killed In Roof Collapse In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:11 PM

A farmer was killed in a building collapse incident in the area of Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :A farmer was killed in a building collapse incident in the area of Jaranwala police station.

Rescue 1122 said that 28-year-old Asad Iqbal of Chak 630/G-B was busy in chopping fodder at an electric machine when roof of the room caved in.

As a result, Asad Ali received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 shifted three injured including Muhammad Aslam (50), Atif Yousuf (21) and Saeed Sardar (50) to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment.

They received injuries when roof of a house collapsed due to rain/drizzling at Sitiana Road near Fish Farm Chowk. Condition of the victims is out of danger.

