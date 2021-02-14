Farmer killed mysteriously

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :A young farmer was killed under mysterious circumstances on his farm in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that Ghulam Fareed of Chak No 409-GB was sleeping at his farm where unknown assailants came and tortured him to death.

Receiving information, the police took the body into custody. Further investigation is under progress.