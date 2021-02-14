UrduPoint.com
Farmer Killed Mysteriously

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Farmer killed mysteriously

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :A young farmer was killed under mysterious circumstances on his farm in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that Ghulam Fareed of Chak No 409-GB was sleeping at his farm where unknown assailants came and tortured him to death.

Receiving information, the police took the body into custody. Further investigation is under progress.

More Stories From Pakistan

