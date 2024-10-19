Farmer killed over fodder cutting issue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) A young farmer was shot dead over fodder-cutting dispute in the area of Saddar Jaranwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Arif Rasheed of Chak No. 115-GB had a dispute over fodder cutting with Sajjad of the same locality.

During altercation, Sajjad got enraged and opened fire, killing Arif Rasheed on-the-spot.

The police took the body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala for postmortem while further investigation for arrest of the accused was under progress, he added.