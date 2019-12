(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :A sexagenarian farmer was killed over a property dispute in the area of Sammundri police station

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that 60-year-old farmer Sarfraz, son of Dildar of Mauza Kiyalan Wala, was attacked by his rivals with axes to avenge an old property dispute. He succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

The police have started investigation.