Farmer, Mourner Die In Renala Khurd

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Farmer, mourner die in Renala Khurd

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Two people including a farmer and a mourner died in two different incidents here on Sunday.

According to Rescue sources, a farmer was electrocuted and a mourner succumbed to his injuries, caused by 'zangeer-zani' on Ashura day.

Sources said one Sajjad was electrocuted while using electric fodder-cutting machine in Chak No 21-2L.

After rain, when he attempted to start the machine, he received a electric shock, which proved fatal. He was shifted to hospital but he could not survive.

In the second incident, a mourner Riaz had caused severe cut to his body during 'zangeer-zani' at a mourning procession on the 10th of Muharram. He was admitted to an area hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

The bodies were handed over by the police to the families after fulfilment of legal requirements.

