Farmer shot dead by cattle lifters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :A farmer was shot dead by unidentified cattle lifters in Manonkanjan police limits on Thursday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said unidentified accused stole a buffalo from the farm of Sadi Ahmad in Chak No 546-GB Gugera when the farmer woke up and chased the accused.

The cattle lifters gunned down Sadi Ahmad,16, on the spot and fled.

The police sent the body to a mortuary and started investigation to arrestthe accused.